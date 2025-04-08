Palm Springs police officer assaulted after waking up unconscious driver under the influence

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A Palm Springs police officer was hospitalized after being attacked while waking up an unconscious driver.

The assault happened on Thursday just before 4:00 p.m.

The officer initially responded to the call regarding the report of a driver, identified as Mitchell Harpole, 34, asleep in his vehicle while in the roadway on E. Mesquite Avenue and S. Cerritos Drive, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

"When the officer arrived on scene, he confirmed that a male driver was unconscious in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. As the officer attempted to wake the driver, he immediately physically assaulted the officer by punching him in the face," PSPD told News Channel 3. "The officer was able to overcome the suspect’s assault and took him to the ground. During this time, a passerby stopped by and was telling the suspect to calm down. At which point, the officer was able to handcuff the suspect."

Police said the officer sustained significant facial injuries. They were hospitalized but have since been released and are recovering at home.

Harpole was charged with Battery/Unlawful use of Force on Peace Officer, Resisting or Deterring Officer, Assault on a Person Causing GBI, Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, and Drive without a License. Additional aggravating factors included parol violation and engaged in violent conduct, a serious danger to society.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges on Monday. He is scheduled to return to court on April 16 at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

According to jail records, Harpole remains in custody at the John Benoit Detention Center on $50,000 bail.