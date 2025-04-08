PSUSD Board of Education names superintendent search firm 

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Springs Unified School District Board of Education selected a search firm to assist in the process for hiring a new Superintendent of Schools.

PSUSD is seeking to find a replacement for current Superintendent Dr. Tonatiuh ‘Tony’ Signoret who will retire from the district on June 30.

District officials said on Tuesday that following interviews with representatives from two firms at a Monday meeting, the Board named Education Support Services Group (ESS) as the consultant for the Superintendent search. The Board is in the process of working on a contract and planning its first meeting with ESS associates. A timeline will be announced following that first planning meeting.

The process over the next few months will include input from staff, students, parents and guardians and community members.

“As we launch this very important work, our Board of Education wants to hear from all of our constituents on the traits they want to see in our next Superintendent of Schools,” said Board of Education President Sergio Espericueta. “In the coming weeks we will be asking for input through in-person meetings and online and hope all of our stakeholders will provide us with this valuable feedback as we go through this extensive process with the assistance of ESS.”

Input opportunities will be sent directly to parents and guardians via ParentSquare postings and will also be posted on the District’s Instagram and Facebook pages.