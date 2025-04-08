Riverside County DA speaks at vigil honoring crime victims

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Families, community members and city leaders gathered Tuesday night for an emotional vigil honoring Riverside County crime victims.

The ceremony, held at Palm Desert Civic Center park, drew dozens of people.

District Attorney Mike Hestrin led the vigil and addressed the crowd, pledging continued efforts to seek justice for victims and their families.

“We're here for you," Hestrin said. "Obviously nothing brings back your loved one. Nothing puts it right the way it was. But what we can do is come together and remind each other that we don't grieve alone."

The vigil also included keynote speaker Duane Baker who shared his story.

Full coverage of the vigil — including News Channel 3's Shay Lawson's conversation with the District Attorney and families impacted — airs tonight at 10 and 11 p.m.

