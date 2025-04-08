Traffic stop leads to brief school lockouts in Indio

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A high-risk traffic stop near two schools in Indio led to a brief lockout Tuesday afternoon.

The incident started at around 12:25 p.m. with a report of a dispute between a man and a woman on the 79000 block of State Highway 111 in La Quinta.

"The reporting party advised witnessing the incident about half an hour before calling 911 and believed the male was possibly armed. The male and the female then left the location together in a vehicle," a Riverside County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

The subjects were later located in the area of Jefferson Street and Avenue 39 in Indio. A high-risk traffic stop was conducted near Shadow Hills High School and Desert Ridge Academy, leading to both schools being placed on lockout as a precaution for one minute.

News Channel 3 crew at the scene saw a vehicle stopped by a Riverside County Sheriff's Ofice grappling hook.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.