CAL FIRE crew rescues baby ducks from Indio storm drain

today at 6:45 PM
Published 6:34 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters came to the rescue for some ducklings who ran "afowl" on an excursion Wednesday.

Per a CAL FIRE post on Facebook, twelve ducklings wandered away from mom and found their way into a storm drain in Indio.

Engine 70 CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire formed a team led by Engineer Paramedic Patrick Walker, Firefighter Patrick Kudrle, and Firefighter Daniel Amaya to help the stranded hatchlings.

The team was able to extricate the fluffy ducklings from the drain successfully.

