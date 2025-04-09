Hemet man arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash in Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - A 60-year-old Hemet man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cathedral City.

The crash was first reported at around just before 1:50 p.m. near the intersection of Avenida Los Ninos and Ramon Road.

According to the Cathedral City Police Department, first responders learned that a Honda CRV traveling south on Avenida Los Ninos had collided with two parked vehicles. The Honda then continued south to Ramon Road where it turned westbound and crashed with a Nissan Quest minivan. The Honda came to rest on the north side of Ramon Road.

Two occupants of the Nissan were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Honda was transported to the hospital with a complaint of pain. Police said he also displayed objective signs of alcohol intoxication.

He was later arrested for driving under the influence and will be transported to Indio jail for booking.

The intersection of Ramon Road and Avenida Los Ninos was briefly closed during this investigation. The roadway has since been reopened.

Cathedral City Police ask drivers to stay alert and sober when traveling on the roadways. If you have any information about the collision, contact Cathedral City Police Officer Marcus Ayala at (760)770-0303, or Mayala@cathedralcity.gov.