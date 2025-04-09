Man armed with taser, knife, and pepper spray arrested outside Palm Springs Walmart

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Police used de-escalation and tactical restraint to arrest a person armed with numerous weapons outside of the Palm Springs Walmart Tuesday night.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m. at 5601 Ramon Road.

"PSPD officers responded to a call at Walmart regarding a male subject armed with a knife and refusing to leave," Palm Springs police wrote on social media.

Initial reports indicated that a person was threatening employees and customers and attempted to discharge pepper spray inside the store. Officers located the suspect, identified as a 49-year-old man, outside the store in possession of a knife, taser, and pepper spray.

Officers repeatedly issued commands, but the suspect refused to comply and moved toward an occupied area, police said. He then turned his aggression toward officers, activating his taser in their direction.

"Throughout the escalating encounter, officers demonstrated remarkable restraint, choosing to rely on a range of de-escalation tactics and less-lethal tools rather than resort to lethal force," police wrote. "Over the course of the encounter, officers employed a calculated and restrained use-of-force approach, attempting several less-lethal options in line with department policy. Officers employed multiple Taser deployments, a pepperball launcher, and a 40mm less-lethal launcher. A K-9 unit was also strategically utilized to increase officer presence and assist in containment efforts."

The suspect was ultimately tased. He remained noncompliant and armed, but officers quickly disarmed him and placed him in custody.

He was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center and faces multiple charges, including robbery, resisting an executive officer, exhibiting a deadly weapon other than a firearm, felon in possession of a stun gun and felon in possession of tear gas.

"The Palm Springs Police Department commends the officers for their composure, professionalism, and exemplary restraint in the face of danger. Their actions reflect the department’s values of integrity, tactical discipline, and a steadfast commitment to safeguarding the community through de-escalation and the thoughtful use of force," reads a social media post by PSPD.