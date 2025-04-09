Rep. Ruiz, Health Subcommittee, demand meeting with RFK Jr.

WASHINGTON D.C. (KESQ) - Local Democratic Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz is calling on fellow members of the "House Energy Subcommittee on Health" to demand a meeting with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.

In a statement Wednesday, Ruiz says there are growing concerns over the secretary's staff cuts and the escalating bird flu and measles outbreaks.

The group held a news conference outside the Department of Health and Human Services after they were allowed inside the building but received no response.

“We want to know why in the middle of a measles outbreak, with over 640 cases, 3 deaths. Why are they cutting the [HHS] staff who are keeping us safe, to do the research, to help us administer the vaccines in the communities?" Ruiz said.

They say the lack of response to their calls for a meeting highlights what they say is a -"continued lack of transparency and responsiveness."