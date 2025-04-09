Riverside County Board of Education names Julia Bartsch as Cathedral City High School Principal

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs Unified School District officials announced the new Cathedral City High School Principal on the District's Facebook page on Tuesday.

"The Board of Education this evening named Julia Bartsch as Cathedral City High School’s Principal. She joined PSUSD in 1998 as a physical education teacher at CCHS and has also served as a health teacher, athletic coach, health teacher, AVID and yearbook advisor, counselor and Assistant Principal at CCHS. For the past five months she has served as the Interim Principal at CCHS."

The Facebook post was met with many comments congratulating Mrs. Bartsch.

This change in leadership comes after the school's former principal was let go after a school Disneyland trip last year. Some Cathedral City High students testified at a board meeting last November that a student suffered a medical emergency on that trip, and it took about an hour to get ahold of the teacher who had medication for the student.

The students also testified that one of the teachers on the trip was intoxicated.