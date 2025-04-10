College of the Desert welcomes new roadrunner mascot

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – College of the Desert unveiled its new mascot costume for Rodney the Roadrunner.

Rodney's new costume will make its debut today at Grad Fest.

College officials touted the bold colors and dynamic design elements of the new costume. The new look Rodney will represent the college at campus events, athletic competitions and community celebrations to boost school spirit.

"This new mascot will enhance the sense of pride and belonging at College of the Desert," said Kaden Olson, ASCOD President. "We are excited to see how Rodney's role as a unifying symbol encourages even stronger connections among students, staff and the community."

The roadrunner has been a beloved campus symbol since the college adopted the name Rodney in 2019. Reflecting the college's commitment to inclusion, Rodney uses both he and they pronouns across all official communications.

Rodney was brought to life through student input and collaboration with ASCOD.

"In designing the mascot, we focused on creating something authentic and versatile," said Nicholas Robles, interim Public Information Officer. "Our collaboration with student leaders produced a character that truly embodies the roadrunner spirit, with a distinctive appearance and multiple outfits for various occasions."

The redesign stemmed from student interest revealed through the EdSights texting platform launched in August 2024. When staff noticed "Who is our mascot?" among the most common questions, they seized the opportunity to reinvigorate this campus tradition.

For updates on Rodney's appearances, follow College of the Desert on social media.