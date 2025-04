INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A magnitude 3.2 earthquake centered near Indio was reported at 6:38 a.m. today, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was centered 4.8 miles north of Indio Hills and 12.3 miles north of Indio.

It was about 4.2 miles deep.

It was centered 15.2 miles northeast of Palm Desert and 15.3 miles north of Coachella.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.