Heat racking up the cost for festival-goers

Published 5:00 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The heat racking up the cost for festival-goers. Many flocking in mass to local grocery stores to stock up on needed essentials.

Long lines formed outside Ralphs along Jefferson and Avenue 50 in Indio, located just a few blocks from the Empire Polo Club.

The most wanted items on everyone's list included:

  • Water
  • Ice
  • Cold snacks

“We got a lot of water, lot of IV packets, we have ice. One thing about camping, you’re going to buy a lot of ice, no matter how much, I’m just like buy the ice, I don’t care about the price.”

Nikkie, festival-goer

“Ice, we’re here for ice mainly and like some fruits, we need some fruit on camp, camping necessities.”

Tavian Madrid, festival-goer

The cost doesn't end there. Out-of-state and international visitors were met with higher gas prices at the pump as well.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024.

