INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - The heat racking up the cost for festival-goers. Many flocking in mass to local grocery stores to stock up on needed essentials.

Long lines formed outside Ralphs along Jefferson and Avenue 50 in Indio, located just a few blocks from the Empire Polo Club.

The most wanted items on everyone's list included:

Water

Ice

Cold snacks

“We got a lot of water, lot of IV packets, we have ice. One thing about camping, you’re going to buy a lot of ice, no matter how much, I’m just like buy the ice, I don’t care about the price.” Nikkie, festival-goer “Ice, we’re here for ice mainly and like some fruits, we need some fruit on camp, camping necessities.” Tavian Madrid, festival-goer

The cost doesn't end there. Out-of-state and international visitors were met with higher gas prices at the pump as well.

