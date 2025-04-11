Morongo Valley woman arrested; accused of illegal drug possession

MORONGO VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - A Morongo Valley woman was arrested on Wednesday, accused of possessing illegal drugs - and investigators say this isn't the first time.

On Wednesday night, San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies made a traffic stop on the woman in the area of Sunburst Street and Hilltop Drive in Joshua Tree.

Sheriff's investigators say the woman was driving with a suspended driver's license, and deputies found her with suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Investigators also believe the woman had at least two prior convictions for possession of dangerous drugs.

She was arrested and booked into the Morongo Basin jail.