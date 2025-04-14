Skip to Content
Earthquake centered east of San Diego and felt across Southern California

By
Updated
today at 11:23 AM
Published 10:19 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - A 5.2 Magnitude earthquake struck the greater San Diego area at 10:08 a.m. Monday with shaking reported around much of Southern California and into Arizona.

There were no immediate reports of any damage or injury from the quake centered two miles south of Julian, according to the US Geological Survey.

The USGS "Did You Feel It" webpage showed people reporting shakin from Santa Maria and Bakersfield south to San Diego, and east to Las Vegas and Yuma, Arizona.

At least seven aftershocks were reported by the USGS in the 2.0 to 3.0 Magnitude range.

Shaking was felt across the Coachella Valley with people phoning in their experiences with what was often described as a rolling feeling.

Stay with KESQ for complete coverage and reactions on News Channel 3 at Noon and throughout the day.

