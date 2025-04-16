Goldenvoice Apologizes for Coachella Traffic Chaos, Vows Changes for Weekend Two

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) — Goldenvoice apologizes after a chaotic start to Coachella Weekend One, where traffic delays left festivalgoers stranded for hours in the desert heat.

The trouble started on Thursday, when long lines of campers and attendees tried to get into the festival’s campgrounds. Many ran out of gas while waiting, and without access to water or restrooms, some were forced to endure extreme conditions in their vehicles.

Goldenvoice representatives addressed the issue at the La Quinta City Council meeting Tuesday night. They said the traffic jam was caused by an unexpected surge in early arrivals.

"Every year, we typically have a lull between 1 o'clock and 6 o'clock in the evening. Where it just dies down," one Goldenvoice representative said. "We didn't have that. Everybody wanted to come early... the campers were in and they wanted to be here."

Adding to the problem, not all checkpoints were fully staffed, creating even more congestion. In past years, campers were sometimes allowed in before the official 9 a.m. opening. That policy didn’t apply this year, leading to massive backups on surrounding roads.

To help prevent a repeat of last weekend, Goldenvoice says it's adding more entry points for vehicles. George Cunningham, a company official, told council members that 12 new toll plazas are being added near Madison Street and 50th Avenue, bringing the total to 44.

“We are enacting another toll plaza... so in the past we’ve had 32 toll plazas, we’re adding an additional 12,” Cunningham said.

Goldenvoice says it will continue monitoring traffic this weekend and will make more changes if necessary—especially with Stagecoach just around the corner.

Campground gates for Coachella Weekend Two open Thursday at 9 a.m.

Festival attendees and residents are encouraged to plan ahead.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest Coachella traffic updates.