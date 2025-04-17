Palm Desert man charged with child porn possession, accused of recording minor in restaurant bathroom

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A Palm Desert man was arrested and charged with possessing child pornography after separate incidents in the bathroom of a local restaurant, authorities announced.

Joseph Seiders, 44, of Palm Desert, was arrested on April 9 at the Chick-fil-A on Dinah Shore Drive in Palm Desert, according to county jail records.

Sieders' arrest came after two separate incidents were reported at the bathroom of the restaurant, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

The first incident was reported just before 4 p.m. on Monday, April 7. Authorities said an 11-year-old told deputies that a man recorded him on a cell phone while he was using the restroom.

Two days later, at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 9, deputies received a report from an employee that a man was entering and exiting the restroom with minors. Deputies responded and were able to take the suspect, identified as Seiders, into custody. Investigators believed Seiders was the same suspect in both incidents.

The Palm Desert Station Investigations Bureau served search warrants for Seiders' residence, vehicle, and cell phone.

"Evidence was located implicating him in the two reported incidents, along with additional crimes, including possessing child pornography," reads a news release by the Sheriff's Office.

Seiders was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio. He was charged with possession of minor in sexual act, annoying/molesting a child, conceal camera of any type w/ intent to invade privacy, and attempted to conceal camera without consent.

The investigation remains ongoing. The Riverside Sheriff’s Office believes there may be additional victims and encourages anyone with information related to this investigation to contact Investigator Iniguez at 760–836–1600 or Riverside Sheriff’s Dispatched at 951–776–1099.

