Banner plane makes emergency landing in open field in city of Coachella

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - A plane carrying a banner made an emergency landing in an open field in the city of Coachella Friday evening.

The emergency landing happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the area of Calhoun Street and Avenue 49

CAL FIRE confirmed it was a clean landing, there were no injuries reported.

A banner is stuck in a power line, causing a hazard. Both sides of Calhoun Street are currently closed.

