Skip to Content
News

Banner plane makes emergency landing in open field in city of Coachella

KESQ
By
New
Published 6:06 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - A plane carrying a banner made an emergency landing in an open field in the city of Coachella Friday evening.

The emergency landing happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the area of Calhoun Street and Avenue 49

CAL FIRE confirmed it was a clean landing, there were no injuries reported.

A banner is stuck in a power line, causing a hazard. Both sides of Calhoun Street are currently closed.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content