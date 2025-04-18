Festival-goers battered by strong winds and dust

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Festival-goers arriving for Coachella Weekend 2 met with gusty and dusty conditions.

Poor air quality causing a problem for some.

“I’m so ill. I can’t breathe, I can’t do anything. The dust is killing me.” Sasha, festival-goer “Before you even get there your nose is like black, filled with dust, and your throat, and after the first day of screaming, just heading back, your throat burns so bad. I lose my voice immediately. By the second and third day I cannot sing anymore.” Joanna, festival-goer

Many packing masks, bandanas and scarfs.

Dr. Puzzo with Desert Care Network says it's important people protect themselves, especially for those most vulnerable.

“Those who suffer from respiratory illnesses like asthma are going to be at much higher risk. That’s more commonly what we see for all residents not just festival goers. Especially for those who aren’t as used to as much dust in the air.” Dr. Julie Puzzo, Desert Care Network

Regardless, festival-goers say getting to experience Coachella is worth it.

