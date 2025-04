SNOW CREEK, Calif. (KESQ) - A hiker was airlifted from a trail in the unincorporated area of Snow Creek Friday afternoon.

The hiker sustained a medical emergency on the trail., which is located west of Palm Springs.

"The patient has been hoisted via helicopter to an awaiting ground ambulance for transport to a local area hospital," reads a post by CAL FIRE.

CAL FIRE noted that the hiker suffered minor injuries.