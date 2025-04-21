Skip to Content
Coachella 2026 dates announced, advance sale starts May 2

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Less than 24 hours after the 2025 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival wrapped up, organizers have announced the 2026 dates.

Coachella will take place on April 10-12 and 17-19 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

Organizers said the advance sale will begin on Friday, May 2 at 11 a.m. PT.

The advance sale has become extremely popular over the years. According to Billboard, more than 60% of attendees used the festival's payment plan.

