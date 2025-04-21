Rally outside Calvert’s office urging he block potential Medicaid cuts

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - People with disabilities and community members will gather outside Rep. Ken Calvert's office to protest potential cuts to Medicaid.

Under the recently passed Budget Reconciliation bill, the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which oversees programs like Medicaid, has been instructed to cut at least $880 billion in waste, fraud and abuse.

Demonstrators are demanding Calvert, who voted in favor of the budget plan, reverse course.

Medicaid covers about 1 in 5 Americans, including:

low-income people

pregnant women

children

people with disabilities

The rally will take place Monday, April 21 at noon.

