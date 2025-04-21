Televisions, DJ equipment left behind after train burglary in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Authorities discovered several televisions and DJ equipment left behind after a train burglary Sunday night in Palm Desert.

The incident was first reported just before 10:20 a.m. on the 75000 block of Gerald Ford Drive.

A caller reported subjects possibly stealing items from a train, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

"After further investigation, it was determined the items were remaining objects from the theft that occurred the night before," an RSO spokesperson told News Channel 3.

A News Channel 3 crew spotted several boxes of televisions, DJ equipment, and headphones on the floor near the train.

Union Pacific responded to take custody of the recovered property.

There is no word on whether there were any arrests.