Tim Myers, formerly of One Republic, discusses Congressional campaign in CA-41

In the fight for the U.S. House, Democrats are hoping rockstar power will help to oust long-serving valley Republican Rep. Ken Calvert.

Tim Myers, a Grammy-nominated former bassist for the band "One Republic," announced he will challenge Calvert in the 41st District.

At a time when there are fewer competitive House contests nationwide, Democrats consider Calvert's closely divided district, which stretches from Corona to the Coachella Valley, one of the party's best opportunities to gain ground in the chamber.

Myers was born and raised in Corona, but News Channel 3's Peter Daut asked Myers if he still lives in the district.

"You currently live in Corona?" Peter asked Myers.

Myers said, "Corona is so important in this district and Ken Calvert's over in Washington, he's completely corrupt."

Peter responded, "I'm just asking what city do you currently live in?"

Tim answered, "I was born and raised in Corona, and I love this district, I love the people."

Peter once again asked, "You don't live in Corona, though?"

"I'm not saying that, I'm just sharing I was born and raised in Corona," Tim answered.

A spokesperson for the campaign arm of House Republicans issued a statement that Myers is "Everything wrong with today's radical left: a Hollywood liberal trying to fake his way into Riverside County."

