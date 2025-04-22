As concert ticket prices increase, more switching to payments plans

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - With prices for live music soaring, fans are turning to payment plans as a way to afford and pay for their festival tickets.

More than 60% of Coachella attendees this year used the festival's payment plan, according to Billboard. The average price jumped from $25.81 in 1996 to $135.92 in 2024.

Coachella plans this year required a down payment as little as $50 up front, with the remainder paid out in monthly installments leading up to the festival. The service requires an additional fee.

Younger consumers say they value experiences over material goods and are often swayed by a collective fear of missing out.

