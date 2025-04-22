Skip to Content
News

As concert ticket prices increase, more switching to payments plans

By
Published 10:50 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - With prices for live music soaring, fans are turning to payment plans as a way to afford and pay for their festival tickets.

More than 60% of Coachella attendees this year used the festival's payment plan, according to Billboard. The average price jumped from $25.81 in 1996 to $135.92 in 2024.

Coachella plans this year required a down payment as little as $50 up front, with the remainder paid out in monthly installments leading up to the festival. The service requires an additional fee.

Younger consumers say they value experiences over material goods and are often swayed by a collective fear of missing out.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content