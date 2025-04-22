Palm Springs police officer stabbed during altercation with suspect

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – A Palm Springs police officer is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed during an altercation with a suspect Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 2:40 p.m. on the 1500 block of N. Sunrise Way.

Officers initially responded to a disturbance call in the area, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

PSPD said officers arrived and contacted a 41-year-old man who was reportedly causing a disturbance and refusing to leave the premises. During the initial contact, the suspect suddenly produced a knife and assaulted one of the officers, stabbing the officer in the hand.

Officers used minimal force to quickly subdue the suspect and take him into custody without further incident, police said.

"The injured officer was transported to the hospital for medical treatment. The officer’s condition is currently stable and is expected to recover," reads a PSPD news release.

The suspect was arrested and is expected to face charges including assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. Additional charges may follow as the investigation continues.

"This incident serves as a solemn reminder of the unpredictable and often dangerous situations law enforcement officers face each day while protecting our community. The Palm Springs Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety of all residents and encourages continued public support for the men and women who serve," PSPD wrote.