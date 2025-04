MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters say it will take several hours to fully contain a vegetation fire that has burned half an acre Wednesday afternoon in Mecca.

The fire was first reported along 66th Avenue.

CAL FIRE told News Channel 3 there is heavy fuels in the area, however, no structures are threatened.

It's estimated that the fire will take about four hours to contain, CAL FIRE officials said.

