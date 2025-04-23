KESQ group of stations to broadcast 10 San Diego Padres games

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) — Baseball fans in the Coachella Valley will have more reasons to cheer this season. The San Diego Padres and the Gulf California Broadcast Company (GCBC) are proud to announce a new broadcast distribution agreement that will bring 10 regular-season Saturday Padres games to local television in 2025.

The games will be available over the air on KESQ News Channel 3, CBS Local 2, and KCWQ CW 5, giving fans throughout the region the opportunity to catch all the action live—no subscription required.

2025 Padres Saturday Game Broadcast Schedule:

April 26: Padres vs. Tampa Bay Rays | 5:15 p.m. on KCWQ CW 5

May 10: Padres at Colorado Rockies | 5:00 p.m. on KCWQ CW 5

May 17: Padres vs. Seattle Mariners | 5:15 p.m. on KCWQ CW 5

May 31: Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates | 6:15 p.m. on CBS Local 2

July 19: Padres at Washington Nationals | 3:30 p.m. on CBS Local 2

July 26: Padres at St. Louis Cardinals | 4:00 p.m. on CBS Local 2

August 2: Padres vs. St. Louis Cardinals | 6:45 p.m. on KCWQ CW 5

August 9: Padres vs. Boston Red Sox | 5:15 p.m. on KCWQ CW 5

August 16: Padres at L.A. Dodgers | 6:00 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3

September 27: Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks | 5:15 p.m. on KCWQ CW 5

“We’re excited to have the Padres on our stations for the upcoming season,” said Jerry Upham, General

Manager of Gulf California Broadcast Company. “This is a unique opportunity, and we’re proud to be the over-the-air broadcast home in the Coachella Valley.”