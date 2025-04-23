Walmart to remodel Palm Desert store

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Walmart is planning to remodel 57 California stores in 2025, including the location in Palm Desert, company officials announced Wednesday.

"Walmart is proud to deepen its commitment to California by investing in local stores, empowering associates and enriching the communities it serves every day. Today, Walmart unveiled details of 57 planned store remodels this year in California, including a store in the Palm Desert Area, and new investments focused on enhancing the associate experience and community engagement. These initiatives underscore Walmart’s goal of being California’s favorite place to shop."

- Walmart news release

Officials said the remodels will feature big, bold signage with new displays, expanded department with more selection, expanded online pickup and delivery, and an updated pharmacy.

"Our stores often serve as the heartbeat of the communities we operate in, and these remodels are a testament to our dedication to enhancing that role,” said Walmart Sr. Vice President and West U.S. Business Operations Lead Jay Cordray. “By investing in our stores and associates, we are not only improving the shopping experience but also reinforcing our commitment to being a vital part of the community’s fabric, helping to build a brighter future for all.”

The Palm Desert Walmart Neighborhood Market, located on 72314 Highway 111, first opened its doors in 2014. It is one of two Walmarts in the city, the second location is on Monterey Avenue.