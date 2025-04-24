Banning Police asking for information on recent shootings

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - The Banning Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating several recent shootings, including a shooting that killed one man and injured another in the 100 block of North 8th Street near West Ramsey Street.

News Channel 3 had coverage of that shooting outside of a liquor store on April 14, now being investigated as a homicide.

The detectives are asking the public for any information about these shootings - The other shootings reported are:

3/15/25 - 2200 block of W. Wilson Street (25-482)

3/15/25 - 1200 block of W. Westward Avenue (25-484)

3/16/25 - 900 block of W. Hays Street (25-488)

3/16/25 - 900 block of W. Hays Street (25-491)

4/18/25 - 300 block of E. Nicolet Street (25-742)

4/23/25 - 200 block N. 4th Street (25-777)

Police are asking that anyone with information related to these active investigations please contact the Banning Police Department Detective Bureau at 951-922-3170.