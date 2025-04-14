One dead, one hospitalized in critical condition after shooting in Banning

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - A shooting just before 7:00 p.m. on Monday at Jack's Market on Eighth Street near Ramsey Street in Banning led to one man dead in the parking lot and one man hospitalized in critical condition.

Banning police say both men suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The Banning Police Department Detective Bureau and Riverside County Sheriff's Department Forensics Team and Coroner's Bureau are processing the scene, with Eighth Street closed between Ramsey Street and Williams Street until the scene is clear.

Police say this is an active investigation, and they will release more information as it is available.

Banning police are urging anyone with information on the incident or who may have witnessed the incident to contact the department at 951-922-3170, and reference Banning Police Case #25-712.

