Shuttered La Quinta sports bar receives suspension for supplying alcohol to minors

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ)-- The Beer Hunter Sports Bar & Grill in La Quinta loses liquor license after employees served alcohol to two minors resulting in great bodily injuries.

According to the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) in January 2024, two bartenders were said to have supplied two minors with alcoholic beverages at The Beer Hunter Sports Bar & Grill without conducting proper ID checks leaving the two underaged individuals exiting the property clearly intoxicated.

After leaving the property one of the minors backed their vehicle into a parked car, exited the vehicle and entered the roadway where they were struck by an oncoming car, causing major bodily injuries.

Following the incident the ABC conducted an investigation where it was determined the La Quinta sports bar employees furnished the alcohol to the minors leading to the injuries.

"Keeping alcohol out of the hands of minors is one of our top priorities," said ABC Acting Director Frank Robles. "We’re reminding businesses and their employees to check IDs carefully and do their part to keep Californians safe."

The ABC sought disciplinary action against the bar for supplying alcoholic beverages to minors, service of alcohol to someone that was clearly intoxicated and other business-related violations resulting in the suspension of their alcohol license.

The Beer Hunter Sports Bar & Grill had closed its door September 2024 due to alleged lease issues.

Even though the bar had been closed prior to a conclusion the ABC reported they still continued on with the investigation that had been in place.

We asked an ABC official what this license suspension will mean for the property in which they responded, “Under the agreement with the licensee, the license is revoked, with the revocation stayed for the next 180 days to allow for transfer of the license. In addition, the license is suspended indefinitely until it is transferred.”

No further information about the future of this bar has been released.

