The Beer Hunter in La Quinta shuts down

The Beer Hunter, a popular sports bar in La Quinta, has closed its doors, La Quina Mayor Linda Evans confirmed to News Channel 3's Karen Devine.

Sources tell News Channel 3 that the closure may be related to its lease.

We have a call in to the owner of the bar to verify details.

News Channel 3 crew stopped by the building and found a sign that says, "The Beer Hunter Will Be CLOSED." The door also had a lock around it.

