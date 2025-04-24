Buyer beware: Ticket scams ahead of Stagecoach

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Imagine securing tickets, but the day before the event, you find out it was all a scam.

Hailee, who lives in Palm Desert, says she and a group of friends bought wristbands on Facebook .

“My cousin and all of us, about a group of seven people, were trying to find Stagecoach tickets. Couple weeks ago, we came across this lady and she came up with this entire story about how her sister passed away and she was just trying to get rid of the tickets.” Hailee, Palm Desert resident

The seller sold them six wristbands and an RV lot for about $3,000 dollars. The wristbands were authentic, but on Thursday, she discovered they were invalid.

Hailee says the seller had reported them stolen.

While this has never been an issue for her in the past, she's now being more careful.

“Maybe if we like know people on Facebook, like mutual friends on Facebook, probably more reliable but probably not just from random people anymore... They just ruined Stagecoach for everyone.” Hailee, Palm Desert resident

According to Goldenvoice, who operates both Coachella and Stagecoach, while the festival itself does not allow resale or exchanges, you can sell your tickets through an authorized third-party platform or directly to buyers. But they warn there is always risk.

