Deputies seek information on Yucca Valley porch pirate

today at 1:58 PM
YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - The Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station released surveillance photos of a person caught on camera stealing packages from a home in Yucca Valley.

The theft happened after an Amazon package Wednesday at around 2:00 p.m. at a home on the 58000 block of San Andreas Road.

"An unknown suspect was captured on a home surveillance camera system, stealing packages from the front porch of the residence," reads a flyer by the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station.

The suspect may be related to other thefts in the Morongo Basin area, authorities said.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Morongo Basin Station, Detective Ables at (760)366-4175.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact We Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

