Man accused of stabbing Palm Springs police officer pleads not guilty to charges

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A 41-year-old man accused of stabbing a Palm Springs police officer during a disturbance call pleaded not guilty to charges.

Phillip Roger Lester Smith was charged with assault on a peace officer and trespassing, as well as an enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury.

He remains in custody on $350,000 bail, according to jail records.

The stabbing incident happened on Tuesday afternoon on the 1500 block of N. Sunrise Way. Officers were called to the area for a call of a man causing a disturbance and refusing to leave the premises.

"During the initial contact, Smith suddenly produced a knife and assaulted one of the officers, stabbing the officer in the hand. Despite the unprovoked attack, officers responded with restraint and used only minimal force to quickly subdue Smith and take him into custody without further incident," reads a PSPD news release.

The injured officer was treated at the hospital and is currently at home recovering.

Smith is scheduled to return to court for a felony settlement conference on May 5, according to court records.

