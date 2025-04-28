Skip to Content
News

Local scouts help rebuild Desert Tortoise habitat in Rancho Mirage

By ,
today at 6:47 PM
Published 6:46 PM

Over 30 of our local scouts helped the Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert with their tortoise habitat. Our chief photographer, Christopher Flicker, brings us this story.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Christopher Flicker

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content