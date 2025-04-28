Local scouts help rebuild Desert Tortoise habitat in Rancho Mirage
Over 30 of our local scouts helped the Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert with their tortoise habitat. Our chief photographer, Christopher Flicker, brings us this story.
