Ambulance stolen Monday night in Coachella found in Thousand Palms

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - A woman was taken into custody after an ambulance was stolen Monday night in Coachella.

The theft was reported at around 10:20 p.m. on the 49600 block of Cesar Chavez Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies searched the area but did not locate the ambulance.

Authorities said the ambulance was found just before 12:30 p.m. on the 72000 block of Varner Road in Thousand Palms. A person told authorities that they saw a women in an ambulance in a parking lot.

Deputies arrived and determined it was the stolen ambulance and took the woman into custody.

