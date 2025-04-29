U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration raises awareness about the dangers of fentanyl

It's a deadly crisis gripping communities across the nation, and the Coachella Valley is no exception.

Tuesday is National Fentanyl Awareness Day, and the DEA is teaming up with local agencies to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and the staggering impact it's having on families.

Fentanyl is now considered the greatest drug threat in the United States.

According to the DEA, in 2023 alone more than 150,000 Americans died from drug poisonings, and nearly 70% of those deaths were tied to fentanyl.

Health officials warn the drug is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. And that is why health experts want everyone to know how to quickly get the overdose reversal drug, Naxalone, if needed.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with California Poison Control System Toxicologist Dr. Cyrus Rangan about the dangers of fentanyl, and the importance of having access to the life saving drug, Naxalone.

News Channel 3 has reported in depth on the fentanyl crisis.