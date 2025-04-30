Skip to Content
News

Cathedral City man arrested after five kittens found dead in trash bag

File Photo
KESQ
File Photo
By
today at 4:40 PM
Published 4:12 PM

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - A Cathedral City man was arrested after being accused of tossing a trash bag with five kittens, who were later found dead in someone's backyard.

The crime was first reported Tuesday after 2:00 p.m. on the 32300 block of Aurora Vista Road.

A resident called police and said they found a bag containing five dead kittens in their backyard, the Cathedral City Police Department announced Wednesday.

During the investigation, CCPD officers found surveillance video which showed a suspect tossing a trash bag the reporting party’s fence on Friday, April 25 at about 10:30 a.m.

"The trash bag that was tossed over the fence contained five kittens which were later found deceased inside the bag. Officers were able to locate the suspect from the video," reads a CCPD news release.

The suspect, identified as a 54-year-old from Cathedral City, was interviewed and admitted to the crime, police said.

He was arrested and booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he faces animal cruelty charges. Jail records show he was released on $10,000 bail on Wednesday.

Cathedral City Police remind residents that if a stray animal is located it can be reported to Cathedral City Police by calling their nonemergency phone line at (760)770-0300. If you have any information reference this incident, contact Cathedral City Police Officer Chris Jones at (760)770-0303, or cjones@cathedralcity.gov.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content