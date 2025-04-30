Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Summer Pass begins May 1

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Summer Pass returns on May 1. Summer Passes are valid May 1 through August 31, 2025.

The Summer Pass includes unlimited Tram admissions for the passholder, a 10% discount on additional Tram admissions (limit 4), a 10% discount at Peaks Restaurant and Pines Café, and free parking.

Summer Passes are $85 for adults and seniors, and $45 for children ages 3-10. Beginning May 1, guests may purchase their Summer Pass online at https://pstramway.com/tickets/ or in-person at the Tramway’s Valley Station.

Temperatures at the top of the Tramway are typically 30-40 degrees cooler than on the valley floor. Passholders can enjoy over 50 miles of hiking trails, picnic areas and campgrounds in the 14,000-acre pristine wilderness of the Mount San Jacinto State Park.