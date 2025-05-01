Indian Wells Tennis Gardens to host pet adoption event on Saturday, May 3

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Indian Wells Tennis Garden and Desert Paws Sanctuary are teaming up to host a pet adoption event on Saturday, May 3.

Organizers said the event will give Coachella Valley residents a chance to meet rescue animals looking for a home.

Event attendees are encouraged to bring supplies to the event or donate online through the Desert Paws website to be entered for a chance to win tickets to the 2026 BNP Paribas Open.

When: Saturday, May 3, 2025 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Indian Wells Tennis Garden (West Gate); 78-200 Miles Ave; Indian Wells, CA 92210

Directions: Enter Gate 7 off Miles Avenue and park in the West Lot.

Visit the Indian Wells Tennis Garden website for more information or call the pro shop 760-200-8200.