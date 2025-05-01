Skip to Content
PS Fire Department begins annual wildfire mitigation brush removal

Published 10:59 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - In an effort to combat dangerous wildfires as temperatures start to rise, beginning Thursday, May 1 through July 31, the Palm Springs Fire Department will begin annual brush removal of 87 acres considered moderate for potential wildfires, as shown in Cal Fire's revised fire hazard zones.

Removal starting in the Little Tuscany neighborhood, which officials say has seen the most brush fires in Palm Springs.

Firefighters and City workers will spend the next few months trimming trees and removing potentially hazardous brush that could spark a wildfire.

In addition, the Palm Springs Fire Department will begin public education asking residents who live in wildfire zones to help clear hazardous brush from 1,254 residential lots located in neighborhoods on the west and south sides of the city.

Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

