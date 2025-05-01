Theft investigation leads to school lockdowns in Mecca, dozens of boxes recovered during search warrant service

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - A theft in Mecca led to two schools being placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies were serving a search warrant related to a theft in the 65000 block of Dale Kiler Road.

"Prior to the service of the warrant, four subjects left the location in a vehicle. Deputies attempted a vehicle stop, but the suspects ran from the vehicle," a spokesperson for the agency told News Channel 3.

Deputies searched the area and located two suspects, but the other two suspects were not found.

Two schools in Mecca have been placed on lockdown, CVUSD Superintendent Dr. Frances Esparza confirmed to News Channel 3. Saul Martinez Elementary School and Mecca Elementary School are on lockdown as a precautionary measure because air support is above the campuses, Esparza said.

Esparza confirmed that all students were safe.

Esparza initially said the lockdown was related to a nearby train theft, however, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office did not confirm whether this was the case, only confirming that the search warrant was related to a theft investigation.

A News Channel 3 crew was at the scene of the search warrant service on Dale Kiler Road and 7th Street. Deputies were pulling out dozens of boxes.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.