Rep. Dr. Raul Ruiz to hold town hall in Rancho Mirage Saturday to address current issues

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - Coachella Valley Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz is inviting the public to attend a town hall in Rancho Mirage on Saturday afternoon.

It's for the House Democratic Caucus Steering and Policy Committee, which helps to shape the party's legislative agenda. There will also be a special surprise guest.

The event begins a 1:00 p.m. and space is limited, so anyone who wants to attend needs to register in advance online at ruiz.house.gov/townhall.

Ruiz says lawmakers want to hear directly from people about the issues that matter most to them.

Previous town halls were held in Indio, El Centro, and in Beaumont, which News Channel 3's Shay Lawson attended and covered.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Dr. Ruiz on Friday about the town hall and why it matters.