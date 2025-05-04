Skip to Content
Residents react to rain, wind hitting Desert Hot Springs on Sunday

By
Published 8:11 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)  - A chilly, windy and wet Sunday in Desert Hot Springs — where showers have been coming through on and off all day.

Viewers submitted videos showing rain pouring down in Desert Hot Springs neighborhoods across the valley.

News Channel 3's Shay Lawson spent the evening speaking with community members to get their reaction.

"It's crazy weather," Jaquin said. "It was hot yesterday and today it was raining but it's good for the land."  

The News Channel 3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking conditions closely.

