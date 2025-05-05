Skip to Content
A look at security measures on El Paseo following recent robbery

By
Published 12:00 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Last Thursday, deputies were dispatched to the area of El Paseo and Larkspur Lane regarding a grand theft. Upon arrival, deputies learned multiple suspects had entered a business and fled the area with merchandise.

While the suspects remain at large and the investigation is ongoing, News Channel 3 is speaking with neighboring businesses about security along this popular shopping spot.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more.

