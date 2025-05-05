CA Supreme Court upholds death penalty of man who started fire that killed five firefighters near Cabazon

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) - The man convicted of starting a fire near Cabazon that killed five firefighters will remain on death row, the California Supreme Court ruled on Monday.

Raymond Lee Oyler, 54, of Beaumont, was sentenced to death for starting the Esparanza Fire in October 2006. He was convicted of five counts of first-degree murder, 19 counts of arson and 16 counts of possessing incendiary devices.

The California Supreme Court conducted the automatic appeal of the 2009 sentence, with a majority of the Justices upholding the sentence on Monday.

The Esparanza Fire was ignited just south of Cabazon in the middle of the night, during a Santa Ana windstorm. The fire spread the mountain communities of Poppet Flats, Silent Valley and Twin Pines, ultimately burning 41,173 acres, destroying 45 homes and structures.

Five firefighters were killed five firefighters who were defending a home near Twin Pines., U.S. Forest Service Capt. Mark Allen Loutzenhiser, 43, and firefighters Pablo Cerda, 24, Jason Robert McKay, 27, Jess Edward McLean, 27, and Daniel Hoover-Najera, 20.