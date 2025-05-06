PSPD discusses impacts of high-speed drivers after rollover collision Monday night

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Palm Springs Police Department is continuing to crack down on speeding in the Valley, especially after multiple rollover collisions near downtown.

Monday night, on Baristo Road and Sunrise Way, a car collided with the rear-end of another vehicle, sending it airborne before landing on its back.

While PSPD reported the driver was speeding, but PIO Lt. Mike Villegas said rollovers on this type of road are not common. He said busier highways or roads where there is less traffic, allowing higher speeds, like Highway 111, Palm Canyon Drive or Gene Autry Trail tend to see rollover collisions.

Last summer PSPD conducted "Operation Rearview Mirror" to focus on deterring speeding, and Villegas said it was successful. But now, as they see the issue persist, he said it's something they're still working to improve, especially as they see more people in the Valley.

“Last week we did an operation on Wednesday. It was a traffic enforcement operation to reduce speeding again because we have identified that speeding is a big problem," Villegas said. "People coming in and leaving our city for various reasons. Either touring our city or attending events and so forth.”

Wednesday's efforts gave out over 200 citations, but Villegas said collisions are seasonal in the Valley because they are a mix of local and tourist traffic.

He said the more people visiting, the higher likelihood somebody will not drive safe. This requires drivers to be more cognizant, defensive and aware of the stakes.

“Drive safe. Because when you crash and if you kill somebody, you’re not just taking that person’s life, but it causes it has a ripple effect that you take many people’s lives," Villegas said. "And that’s a constant theme, not just in Palm Springs, but throughout the Valley and in our county.”

PSPD said DUI's, speeding and failing to yield at left turns are the three primary factors in collisions in the Valley, leading officials to start safety campaigns.

