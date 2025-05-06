REAL ID deadline is approaching, what you need to know

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Time is running out to obtain your REAL ID. The deadline: May 7.

It can be used to board a domestic flight within the U.S. and enter secure federal facilities, such as military bases, federal courthouses, and other secure federal locations.

As of May 5, 2025, approximately 19.5 million Californians have REAL IDs, representing 58% of all cardholders in the state. In total, over 17.4 million people in California have upgraded to a Real ID as of January 1, 2025.

Travelers who aren’t REAL ID compliant by the upcoming deadline this week will still be able to fly but should be prepared for extra scrutiny, the head of Homeland Security said Tuesday.

A California driver’s license or identification card that is REAL ID-compliant will include a bear and star in the top right corner.

To obtain a REAL ID, Californians can start their application online.

What else can you use to board a flight besides a REAL ID:

State-issued Enhanced Driver’s License

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs).

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

