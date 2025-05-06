Two hospitalized after exposure to what was believed to be fentanyl at Desert Mirage High School

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - Two adults were transported to the hospital after being exposed to what was originally believed to be fentanyl at Desert Mirage High School, authorities said.

The incident was reported just after 1 p.m.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office was called to assist CAL FIRE, who reported being on scene with three adults and one juvenile who believed they had been exposed to fentanyl, a spokesperson for the agency told News Channel 3.

CVUSD Superintendent Dr. Frances Esparza told News Channel 3 that a student brought pills and a vape to school. Two staff members touched the pills and had an adverse reaction. The two adults are doing fine at the hospital.

Esparza said that a CAL FIRE hazmat unit confirmed the pills were not fentanyl. The pills are being sent to a lab and results should be sent to the district in about two or three weeks.

"We took all safety precautions and all students are safe," Esparza said.

CAL FIRE originally noted that they transported three minors with minor injuries as a precaution, however, officials confirmed no minors were hospitalized.

Deputies are currently investigating the substance involved.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.